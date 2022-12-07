Ipsos Scotland poll has the SNP winning 56 of the 57 Scottish seats

???????BREAKING: SNP would win 56 of 57 seats (new boundaries)



? SNP 53% (+9)

? LAB 24% (+1)

? CON 13% (-6)

? LD 6% (-4)

? GRN 2% (-1)



This would result in the SNP winning 56 of 57 seats under new boundaries (+8), with Labour on 1 (-)



Via @IpsosUK, 28 Nov-5 Dec (+/- since May) pic.twitter.com/2qHOobRnac