Ipsos Scotland poll has the SNP winning 56 of the 57 Scottish seats Ipsos Scotland poll has the SNP winning 56 of the 57 Scottish seats 7/12/2022 Mike Smithson Comments 0 Comment ???????BREAKING: SNP would win 56 of 57 seats (new boundaries)? SNP 53% (+9)? LAB 24% (+1)? CON 13% (-6)? LD 6% (-4)? GRN 2% (-1)This would result in the SNP winning 56 of 57 seats under new boundaries (+8), with Labour on 1 (-)Via @IpsosUK, 28 Nov-5 Dec (+/- since May) pic.twitter.com/2qHOobRnac— Stats for Lefties (@LeftieStats) December 7, 2022