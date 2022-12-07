The Dems win the Georgia runoff and now the Senate is 51-49

Yet another Trump campaign fails

What is remarkable about this result is that a month ago the Republicans won every statewide election in Georgia. The final result here is very close but that was to be expected.

At some stage the Republicans will work out a way of dealing with Trump who continues to have a massive influence over the party and who gets nominated for key races. You would have thought that each defeat would be another nail in the coffin.

A stronger non Trump backing Republican nominee here could have produced a better result.

Mike Smithson