Just 1 in 6 Brits are heating their home as much as they want

29% of Britons say they can't afford to heat their home as much as they would like to



A further 15% say they can, but need to save the money for other essentials https://t.co/gDSic9txPJ pic.twitter.com/2KTwgkd1Vo — YouGov (@YouGov) December 7, 2022

I suspect when it comes to the next general election the voters who struggled to heat their homes as much as they wanted to will cause huge problems for the Tories. In isolation it would be problematic for the Tories, when you put it into the context of Tory sleaze, such as the PPE scandals, will be utterly toxic.

TSE