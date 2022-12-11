Time for Starmer to be bolder on Brexit?

If it’s a disaster then it should be portrayed as Tory disaster

Ever since he became leader of the Labour Party in 2020 SKS has sought not to say or do anything which could be interpreted as seeking to undermine the referendum result.

Maybe in the immediate aftermath of the last election that was probably a good strategy but since then things have changed quite dramatically. We are now seeing how not being in the EU is impacting the economy.

As we all know the Tories have slumped drastically in the polls from the general election when they had a lead of 12% A fair number of polls still have Labour leads in the 20s.

We are also getting polling on Brexit itself with the latest the one above from Omnisis having 57% saying they would vote to rejoin in a new referendum

My guess is that Starmer’s feels that Labour’s support for Remain was one of the reasons why the party lost “RedWall” seats in 2019. Maybe. But if Brexit is now a big negative then Starmer should ensure that the Tories own it 100%

Mike Smithson