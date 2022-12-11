Vote blue, go green?

The Government has given permission for a new coal mine to be opened in Cumbria.



From what you have seen or heard, do you think this is the right or wrong decision?



Right decision: 33%

Wrong decision: 34%

Don't know: 33%https://t.co/3TuNPTBWh6 pic.twitter.com/BYLGIvxq5f — YouGov (@YouGov) December 8, 2022

I have to confess I’m a little surprised by this finding that shows a de facto tie between the right and wrong over opening a coal mine, I was expecting more opposition to the opening of this coal mine. I think the public get the nuance of the situation, Vladimir Putin’s actions have made this inevitable and don’t hold it against the government in the way they do the energy crisis.

As somebody who grew up in South Yorkshire in the 1980s I feel a little disconcerted to be in a world where the Tories are criticised for opening up coal mines and Labour are wanting coal mines to be closed.

TSE