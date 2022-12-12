What do we think of the John Rentoul Dim Sum forecast?

What the future holds for politics – the Dim Sum forecast https://t.co/8E6BqHc8Ir pic.twitter.com/VDg0xhLYoz — John Rentoul (@JohnRentoul) December 12, 2022

My views:

The election date is probably right but I am part from convinced that Rishi Sunak will continue to be Prime Minister after the next general election. The Tories have generally in the past been successful in demonising whoever the Labour leader is as a means of frightening the public. In recent times that worked with Ed Miliband and Jeremy Corbyn but is Starmer such an easy target?

Also Sunak with all his riches has very little in common with the vast bulk of the electorate and should be a relatively easy target for LAB. There is also the tiredness factor that it’s time for change.

I think the main party leader predictions are on the right track but I am less than convinced about what will happen at the next US presidential election.

Mike Smithson