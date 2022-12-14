Trump’s ratings slump to a 7 year low

As ex-President Donald Trump seeks to return to the Oval Office, 31% of registered voters have a favourable opinion of him, while 59 percent have an unfavorable opinion of him – the lowest favorability rating he’s received among registered voters since July 2015, according to a Quinnipiac University national poll just released.

Among Republican voters, 70% have a favourable opinion of Trump, while 20% an unfavorable one. This is the lowest favorability rating among Republican voters in a Quinnipiac University poll since March 2016.

Among independent voters, just 25% have a favourable opinion of Trump, while 62% have an unfavourable one.This is his lowest favorability rating among independent voters since Quinnipiac University first asked this question of registered voters in May 2015. Quinnipiac, it should be noted, is a leading US pollster.

Seven in 10 registered voters say they would not like to see Donald Trump as the 2024 Republican nominee for president, while 25% say they would like to see him as the nominee. Among Republican voters, 56% say they would like to see Trump as the 2024 Republican nominee for president, while 38% say they would not like to see him as the nominee.

My only WH2024 bet so far has been on Trump NOT being the nominee.

Mike Smithson