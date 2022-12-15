Dominic Raab’s terrible YouGov favourability ratings

Even CON voters have him in negative territory

Of all the leader ratings formats the one I like the most is on favourability and like to think that PB played a part in YouGov’s development of this tracker series.

The latest numbers are above and can be seen Starmer comes out best but he’s still in negative territory, slipping back from a net minus 6% to minus 10% . But he’s still getting better numbers than any of the Tories. Maybe it is harder for those who are in power as part of the government.

The worst ratings go to Dominic Raab who is embroiled in a bullying row. There have been calls for his suspension but so far Sunak has not been prepared to take that action.

Standing “by your man” might in retrospect prove to be a bad decision by the PM.

Mike Smithson