Opinium finds increasing support for the nurses

Support for nurses strikes strengthens



> 60% (+3) support nurses going on strike for 2 days in December vs. 29% (-1) who are opposed.



> Net approval of the RCH's response to the nurses strikes is +12%, compared to -30% for the Government's response. disapprove). pic.twitter.com/XI2alpBUaZ — Opinium (@OpiniumResearch) December 17, 2022

This adds to Sunak’s problem

The latest polling on the nurses strike should really worry Ministers because the scale of the backing from the public it’s really quite remarkable.

The other factor that makes tonight’s survey problematic for the government is that this backing is increasing.

Sunak has yet to show how effective he is in dealing with huge industrial disputes that could have great ramifications the many people.

A problem is that giving special treatment to the nurses would impact on other public sector workers who don’t have the same emotional appeal.

Mike Smithson