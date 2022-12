As they say – taking on nurses is “brave”

What is very clear is that people are likely to die when in normal circumstances they would have received help earlier.

Quite who will get the blame for what is happening hard to say at this stage but this is a real test for Sunak. His hardline approach is fine from one perspective provided it is not your loved ones who will be affected.

People who lose a close family member could blame the government for a long time.

Mike Smithson