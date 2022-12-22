Johnson is next CON leader favourite – but only a 14% one

Next CON leader betting betdata.io

But at the moment there is no vacancy

I have got a feeling based on absolutely nothing that the Tory leadership will come up again before the general election.

Somehow I don’t see Sunak hacking it and I have been less than impressed by his performances at PMQs. Big problem he has is that his only being an MP for about 7 years and sometimes this shows.

What Sunak that failed to do so far is get the polls turning markedly in his direction and he still trails Starmer in the leader ratings

As to the next Tory leader betting my money will be on Kemi.

Mike Smithson