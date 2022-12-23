Now we have polling on who’s been the “PM of the Year”

This year will go down as one which has seen more changes at Number ten Downing Street than just about anybody can remember. This has prompted the Manchester-based pollster Omnisis to include a question that I’ve never seen before – “Who has been the best PM of the year”?

This was the outcome:

Our inaugural PM Of The Year decided by the voting public. It’s a strong showing for Boris (28%), less so Truss (1%), & Rishi (19%) came in 3rd. So congrats to “None of them” (46%), a worthy winner!

I think that that is a bit unfair on Liz Truss whose main challenge was being too ambitious politically for what she wanted to achieve.

Mike Smithson

