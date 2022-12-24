Labour has been edging back in Scotland

Wikipedia Scotland Westminster voting intention

I have long held the view that Labour’s chances of ever securing another Commons majority were completely smashed at the 2015 General Election when they saw their position in Scotland totally obliterated.

They went into that election defending 41 of the 59 Scottish seats. They ended with a single MP north of the border and things haven’t really changed since.

So the polling trend in Scotland as seen in the Wikipedia table above is fairly encouraging for Starmer and his team. The one worry is the recent Ipsos poll which is showing a different picture.

Just getting into double figures in number of MPs in Scotland could play a big part in the party’s quest to regain power with a LAB man being installed as prime minister.

Mike Smithson