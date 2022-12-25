The 2022 StJohn PB Christmas Crossword (Est 2006)

Across

1 Recollecting a time of lasting economic difficulty (11)

7 Note heard from a distance (3)

9 President to cling on after losing a territory (9)

10 To get rid of a nominal tax (5)

11 The Spanish had his ear as EU President (7)

12 Emperor and a King attending buffet in Number Ten (7)

13 Vice President finally interrupts vacation and returns (5)

15 Felt, for instance, a rat (9)

17 Clinton was one politician every journalist followed (9)



19 IT corporation backing so-called German Chancellor (5)

20 Examples include Barbara Castle (7)

22 Tory targets socialist over Labour legislation (3,4)

24 After Labour leader moves to the left change is coming (5)

25 Rebel group of MPs had to cause a scandal (9)

27 Longing for money (3)

28 Embassy gutted by refusal to accommodate female Chancellor (5,6)

Down

1 May was Home and Dry? (3)

2 Irish politician’s a Republican in an all-women party (5)

3 Bond reinvents himself (7)

4 US President at Cambridge University first to honour economist (4,5)

5 Help part of the UK return to this country (5)

6 Row after Brazil for instance produces more bananas (7)

7 Tory distinguished by Thatch (9)

8 Dole introduces Clinton to ameans of changing the law (4-3,4)

11 Only kind of wineleft by a member of the House of Lords (6.5)

14 Liberals winning here once without the Liberal leader – and in good fashion (9)

16 Allies supplied before Easter Riots (9)

18 Society protected by a certain Democrat is confident (7)

19 Government department before acquiring new style of architecture (7)

21 Now a realignment supports the focus of Shirley Williams (5)

23 Use regressive voting system when in trouble (5)

26 See every other constituent in Henley (3)