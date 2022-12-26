Betting now on Trump for the WH2024 GOP nomination seems crazy

One of the moderately busy political betting markets at the moment is on who will win the Republican nomination for the 2024 White House Race. Currently ex-President Donald Trump tops of polls and also the betting where he’s rated as a 30% chance.

I think those being tempted have got this one wrong especially as we know that the formal nomination and likely betting payout will not be until August 2024.

There’s a lot of political campaigning and other issues that are likely to happen between now and then and the whole betting could get totally shaken up.

Trump is such a controversial figure I am convinced that another opponent will emerge between now and when the primary starts

The only point of taking long shot bets a year or so before something is due to be settled is if the odds are particularly tasty. That doesn’t happen here.

Mike Smithson