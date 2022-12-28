The first post-Christmas poll has LAB leading by 26%

In a break from our yearly game of Whamageddon, we did a poll. Christmas has come early for Sir Keir with Labour moving over the 50% mark.



Con: 25% (-1 from 15th Dec)

Lab: 51% (+4)

Lib Dem 7% (-2)

Green 5%(-1)

Reform UK 6% (NC)

SNP 4% (-1)



? 1/8 pic.twitter.com/8wzchta0tW — Omnisis (@Omnisis) December 22, 2022

Is there any way back for Sunak’s party?

The party started 2022 with average leads about 4%. Just compare that with what we are seeing at the moment.

It is hard to argue anything other than the voting public is tired of the Tories and wants change and maybe the current trend will continue until that point in 2024 or sooner when whoever is the leader decides to go to the country.

The Tories tried changing their leader and have had three in the last 6 months as we all know. They appear to make no headway with the public.

Certainly Sunak is doing better in the leader ratings compared with his two predecessors but that doesn’t seem to be reflected in the voting polls. It is the Tories who are the problem.

Many of the the MPs who were voted in the first time for the Tories at the last election are now facing almost certain defeat.

I can’t help but think that something will happen during 2023.

Mike Smithson