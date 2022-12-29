Sunak needs to move the voting polls or else he’s in trouble

As backing for Brexit declines so will his party

Sunak has got better personal ratings than his two predecessors Johnson and Truss but the voting polls remain very poor and unless there is some improvement then the Tories will be out at the next general election.

The party is not helped by the fact that their target to stay at Number 10 in terms of seats is considerably higher than for Labour.

If Starmer doesn’t make the 326 seats required for a majority it is highly likely that some sort of deal can be put together which would see him leading a minority government. Not so for the Tories – a party that has become uncoalitionable.

Maybe something could be patched up with the DUP but things are not like they were with Theresa May.

The big shadow that is hanging over the Tory Party and Boris Johnson is Brexit and we have seen support for that decline considerably over the past year.

If that had been a universally acclaimed success than the Tories would have taken the credit. At the moment it isn’t and it is hard to see anything changing before the general election.

Starmer has a 71% betting chance of becoming the prime minister after the election and that seems good value.

Mike Smithson