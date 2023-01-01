Don’t knows and Brexit are Starmer’s Kryptonite
I’ve been posting for a while, as has Mike Smithson, about why we have our doubts about Labour winning a majority at the next election. One of them is Brexit, another is headline voting intentions generally strip out don’t knows, and if they do vote at the next election then as the above poll shows it could prevent a Labour majority.
Considering where we were just over 18 months ago and Labour had just lost Hartlepool then and now Labour are on course for a majority of sixty shows how quickly things can change.
TSE