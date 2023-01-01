Don’t knows and Brexit are Starmer’s Kryptonite

?Undecided voters lean *heavily* Tory when we take into account demographic data like age and education.



And these voters are projected to swing more than 160 seats(!!!) at the next General Election, slashing Labour's lead.



So how did we get here? 2/ — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) December 31, 2022

But a huge 10% of people answered 'Don't Know' when asked who they'd vote for. It's these voters we dug into – & these voters who'll swing the next election.



'But what if they don't vote?'



Well the vast majority of wavering voters (85%) say they WOULD vote at the next GE. 4/ pic.twitter.com/vxVyAznZxp — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) December 31, 2022

What's worse, a lot of pollsters are predicting that Labour's current 20-point is unsustainable potentially 2 years out from an election.



So based on this analysis…any narrowing of the polls could cost Labour victory when Britain next goes to the ballot box ? 6/ — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) December 31, 2022

TL;DR: Undecided voters could cost Labour the next election especially if the Labour lead narrows and with Starmer increasingly out of step with Labour supporters on Brexit policy, this could be more likely.



Read and download the full report HERE?/ENDShttps://t.co/IlJb6E1sS8 — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) December 31, 2022

I’ve been posting for a while, as has Mike Smithson, about why we have our doubts about Labour winning a majority at the next election. One of them is Brexit, another is headline voting intentions generally strip out don’t knows, and if they do vote at the next election then as the above poll shows it could prevent a Labour majority.

Considering where we were just over 18 months ago and Labour had just lost Hartlepool then and now Labour are on course for a majority of sixty shows how quickly things can change.

