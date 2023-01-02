Could 2023 see Sunak’s Tories edging back in the polls?

Wikipedia

Can Sunak’s Tories reverse the trend in the polling which appears to have swung a bit back to LAB.

The final surveys of 2022 are in the Wikipedia table above with the two newbie firms of People Polling and Omnisis both having Starmer’s party 26% ahead.

There used to be a theory that the best tests of public opinion were in the first surveys of a new year. The view was that this was getting voting responses after a period when they had many other things to think about and so were looking at things with greater clarity. Maybe, mayb not.

I’ve not seen that put forward in recent times.

Mike Smithson