These NHS excess death figures are terrible for Sunak

Several papers pick up the the comments by a senior health chief above the impact of delays in the NHS at the moment which could be causing 500 excess deaths per week.

Politically this is hugely damaging for the government and is possibly going to stick.

The comments come from an interview on Times radio with Dr Adrian Boyle, president of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine (RCEM). He is not someone who can easily be dismissed. He said:

“We think somewhere between 300 and 500 people are dying as a consequence of delays and problems with urgent and emergency care each week,”

The Tories always have a problem about the party’s commitment to the NHS and this story will just reinforce the doubters.

Mike Smithson