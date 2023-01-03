Has Sunak misread the public mood on the strikes?

We have had only had one published voting poll since the Christmas break and that had the Tories slipping even further.

So far at least it doesn’t appear that Sunak government is getting any extra backing from voters for its hardline approach to the current industrial situation which mostly affects key public services.

Normally you would expect to see a boost for governments taking stances like this and that might still happen.

The Savanta poll above for the Indy highlights a massive problem for ministers in that a large number of people seem to support those taking action. After all if inflation is running at 10% and workers are being offered half that then it easier to be sympathetic.

Making a case that the unions are being greedy doesn’t work in these situations when they can present things as a pay cut. Sunak can be portrayed as the unreasonable one.

This could be very dangerous territory for the first UK PM to be married to a billionaire.

Mike Smithson