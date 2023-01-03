R&W find almost no change since before Christmas

Labour leads by 20% in 1st poll of 2023, up from a 3% lead in 1st poll of 2022.



Westminster VI (2-3 Jan):



Labour 47% (+1)

Conservative 27% (-2)

Liberal Democrat 12% (+3)

Reform UK 5% (-2)

SNP 4% (+1)

Green 3% (-2)

Other 1% (-1)



