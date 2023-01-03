R&W find almost no change since before Christmas R&W find almost no change since before Christmas 3/1/2023 Mike Smithson Comments 0 Comment Labour leads by 20% in 1st poll of 2023, up from a 3% lead in 1st poll of 2022. Westminster VI (2-3 Jan):Labour 47% (+1)Conservative 27% (-2)Liberal Democrat 12% (+3)Reform UK 5% (-2)SNP 4% (+1)Green 3% (-2)Other 1% (-1)Changes +/- 11 Dechttps://t.co/AKVWIP5UGO pic.twitter.com/CjoKty38OI— Redfield & Wilton Strategies (@RedfieldWilton) January 3, 2023 The movement is in line with margin of error