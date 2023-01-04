Starmer sees a net 17% approval gain compared with a year ago

Keir Starmer's approval rating is +10% in the first poll of 2023, up from -7% in the first poll of 2022.



Keir Starmer Approval Rating (2-3 January):



Approve: 36% (-1)

Disapprove: 26% (-1)

Net: +10% (–)



Changes +/- 11 Decemberhttps://t.co/AKVWIP5UGO pic.twitter.com/tyThJClcL9 — Redfield & Wilton Strategies (@RedfieldWilton) January 3, 2023

One of the things about January polls is that we can make comparisons over a full calendar year as R&W are doing here with the first poll of 2023.

I must say I was quite taken aback when I first read the above Tweet because I hadn’t realised quite how things have changed for the Labour leader..

The only problem for Starmer of course is that there is no immediate General Election and he might have to wait 2 years before he gets his chance. He will not need reminding that a lot can happen in the intervening period.

Labour is still rated on the betting markets as having only an even chance of winning an overall majority at the next election. I think that is a right assessment.

Mike Smithson