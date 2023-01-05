Biden now a 63% chance of being the WH2024 nominee

Smarkets

As can be seen from the WH2024 chart Joe Biden is even more favoured by punters to be the nominee for the Democrats at the next presidential election.

This is the highest he has ever been on the betting markets with punters clearly believing that his age – he’ll be 82 before the first primaries – is not a negative factor.

So it looks as though the next WH race will have DeSantis slugging it out against the incumbent who is nearly 40 years older than he is and that might cause a pause for thought amongst Democrats.

At current odds I’m thinking of betting that Biden won’t get it.

Mike Smithson