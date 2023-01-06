After 3 days the House of Representatives is still without a Speaker

What has been gripping American politics throughout the whole week has still not resolved itself and that is the election of a Speaker to the House of Representatives.

As we know the Republicans won thmid-term elections for the House but a significant minority of Representatives is refusing to back Kevin McCarthy for the Speaker role. Without one it is very difficult for the House to function.

There have been eight formal votes and none so far has produced an outcome. Having a majority is not enough and the winner has to have the backing of more than 50% of all representatives.

My guess is that this could cause long-term damage to the Republicans and even calls by Donald Trump for the stalemate to end has not resolved the situation

One thing is for sure that is the Republican’s reputation is not in any way helped by what’s happening. The failure to elect a Speaker has a series of constitutional implications which will impact on large parts of government.

Mike Smithson