Not much joy for the Tories in the 2023 polls

If Sunak and his party had been hoping that the new year would bring at least an indication that things were getting better then so far they have been disappointed. All the polls this year have LAB leads of 20% or more and the changes have been mostly in line with the margin of error.

The best message comes from looking at the detail where the trend we saw last year remains – the Tories are suffering because a fairly hefty slice of their GE2019 vote is now saying don’t know. Thus while today’s YouGov has only 42% of former voters backing the party just 9% has shifted to LAB with 24% saying don’t know.

My guess is that in a general election situation, a fairly large slab of GE2019 backers would support the blue team.

Mike Smithson