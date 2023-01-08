The numbers do add up for Sunak

Nearly half of Britons (48%) support Rishi Sunak's intention to ensure all children will have to study some form of maths until they are 18



All Britons: 48% support / 37% oppose

18 to 24 year-olds: 34% / 50%

65+ year-olds: 61% / 28%

https://t.co/i16lGZm46T pic.twitter.com/UiNSPAAdt8 — YouGov (@YouGov) January 5, 2023

Given the general unpopularity of the government, the more pressing issues facing the country, and the general derision from the commentariat I’m slightly surprised by these poll findings even though I’m in favour of children studying more mathematics.

What the pandemic showed was that so many people in the country, including far too many people in the country, the media and political class were so (statistically) innumerate, more maths lessons would help so many as well as the country.

The challenge for Sunak is to keep on coming up with more popular policies, this policy alone won’t win a general election.

TSE