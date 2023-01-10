At what point could Sunak be in serious trouble?

The R&W chart uses the voting numbers before netting off

MPs are back at Westminster today and no doubt a big topic of conversation will be the latest polling which shows very little difference compared with what it was before the holidays. The Tories are still in dire territory and if this was repeated at a general election then hundreds of CON MPs would lose their jobs.

If the hope was that by electing Sunak they were backing an election winner then those hopes have been totally dashed.

I think the problem is much bigger than the leader and a lot is down to the fact that the Tories have been in government since 2010 and there is a desire for change.

It is in this context that Labour, with a credible alternative Prime Minister in Starmer, Is looking good. In many polls nowadays he is doing better than Sunak when the best PM question is asked.

Sunak is not helped either by the circumstances which saw him take the leadership last autumn. We all remember those hectic days when the party went through three prime ministers in little more than a month.

Things though can change and LAB has no room for complacency

Mike Smithson