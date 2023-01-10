BoJo’s resignation – “Right or Wrong”: GE2019 Tories think the latter

Do Britons believe the Conservative Party made the right or wrong decision in asking Boris Johnson to resign? (4-5 Jan)



Right 51% (+4)

Wrong 35% (-2)

Don't know 14% (-2)



Changes +/- 21 Oct (when Truss was PM)



55% of 2019 Conservative voters believe it was the wrong decision. pic.twitter.com/p8Cg8YD6la — Redfield & Wilton Strategies (@RedfieldWilton) January 10, 2023

Interesting set of poll results from R&W which no doubt will give a boost to those in the Tory Party who would like Boris Johnson back.

What can be seen from the Tweet there has been very little difference on this since October when the first polling took place shortly after Johnson felt he had to quit. The former PM has a lot of support amongst his party base and that is not changing. His problem is the wider electorate.

if there is another Tory leadership election between now and the general election then Johnson surely would be in with a good chance but what would that do to Tory next general election prospects?

I still think that there is a reasonable possibility that Johnson could make a return and the longer Tory poll numbers stay low the better the chance of such a dramatic return.

Mike Smithson