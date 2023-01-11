Sunak’s response to the private GP question made things worse

It was on Sunday that this interview first went out and yet the issue that it raises is still causing problems for Number 10. I wouldn’t be surprised if Starmer chooses to bring it up at PMQs.

Clearly there is a lot of sensitivity to the fact that the PM compared with the vast bulk of voters is fabulously rich. By refusing to answer Sunak is effectively saying yes he does have a private GP.

This matters because in the current political context the part of the NHS that is most stretched is access to a GP. Most people including me struggle to get appointments.

Sunak would have come out of this better by admitting that he does have a private GP but stating that as an MP for a Yorkshire seat as well as being PM he does face particular challenges over his personal health care. He could observe that many firms are now offering access to a private GP as an employee benefit

Trying to avoid the question doesn’t work. He just looks slippery.

Mike Smithson