The betting money goes on Biden to be re-elected

We have not shown this charm for a few weeks but it represents what is going on and what will be the biggest market of all in the next couple of years. The big mover upwards is 80 year old Biden while Florida governor DeSantis is on the decline.

Trump on a 13% chance is not rated as strongly as he was.

Biden has already put a campaign structure in place for the 2024 election and provided there is no serious challenge for the Dems nomination he should be OK – but will that happen?

I still think that Buttigieg has a good chance and I have him at very long odds.

Mike Smithson