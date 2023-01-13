A personal note on the NHS

Bingo. I’m now off the waiting list for my spinal operation and this is now all fixed for three weeks today.

The idea that in less than a month I could be walking again without pain is just fantastic. The speed has rather taken me by surprise. I only saw the consultant on December 30th and I was expecting a huge wait for the prescribed procedure.

This comes at a time when all the papers are reporting on the decline of the NHS. Well if I am anything to go by the NHS is not in quite as bad a state as is being made out.

I’ve been very impressed by the care and dedication of NHS supporting staff.

Mike Smithson