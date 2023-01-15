The government is getting the blame for the Nurses’ strike

Opinium Jan 13 2023

The above polling on striking nurses is’from the latest Opinium poll that came out yesterday and highlights what appears to be a growing problem for the government.

Normally strikes by those providing public services do not get supported by the public and that certainly can reinforce the resolve of ministers to deal with with the situation.

That simply is not happening with the nurses and the numbers above should be worrying. That just under half the public, if this polling is accurate, are backing the nurses suggests that the strategy that Sunak’s team has been following is not going to work and indeed could be counter productive.

Ministers need a way out and they need it fast.

Of course of all the different segments of the public sector who are striking at the moment then you would expect nurses to get the most backing.

Mike Smithson