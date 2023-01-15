Tories, huh, yeah, what are they good for? Absolutely nothing, uhh

Quite some word cloud, from @GoodwinMJ's poll question, what have the Conservatives got right since coming to power? Safe to say voters are grumpy right now. pic.twitter.com/yGui2lHcY6 — Tom Newton Dunn (@tnewtondunn) January 13, 2023

Sometimes there isn’t much to add and that word cloud sums up the absolute dire situation that the Tory party faces.

The difficulty for the Tories is that they cannot campaign on the Covid vaccine rollout because it will bring up memories about all Tory rule breaking during the lockdowns. With Brexit going suboptimally in the eyes of the voters then being the party that gave us Brexit might not be a vote winner.

If Sunak cannot turn this polling around then the Tory performance at the next election might be as successful as Crassus at Carrhae.

TSE