Biden slipping in the WH2024 betting

After all the fuss about Donald Trump and top secret documents the current president Joe Biden appears to have done something similar by taking classified documents home.

Trump has faced similar problems and the question is being raised about whether Biden is going to be able to carry out his desire to run for the presidency in 2024.

Inevitably the developments have impacted on Biden’s position in the betting and as can be seen from the chart he has slipped sharply

There was a big question mark over this anyway because in November 2024 he will be 82 and would be heading towards his nineties if he succeeded.

