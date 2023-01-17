Why the Tories will struggle to get an anti-trade union meme going

Here’s spontaneous concern about strikes and trade unions since 1974… it’s not yet in top 10 concerns of British pic.twitter.com/iD0STRdB0C — Ben Page (@benatipsos) January 17, 2023

Grant Shapps – "Failing to support the anti-strike bill means…. MPs are essentially prepared to put the safety and welfare of their own constituents at risk"



"What a silly boy" pic.twitter.com/VEUFy03nkS — Haggis_UK ?? ?? (@Haggis_UK) January 16, 2023

One of the most long-standing polling series in British politics is from Ipsos when those sampled are asked entirely without prompting to name what they think are the key issues facing the country at the moment.

The Tweet from the Ipsos boss Ben Page above sets out the reality of where the Tories are currently at as they work hard to work up public opinion against trade unions.

This clearly shows that we are far far away from the days when unions and strikes totally dominated the agenda.

To try to impose harsh new sanctions on trade union members when there isn’t widespread support for such a move is going to be challenging and could be very damaging.

I think that ministers have read the public mood wrongly – this is a mistake.

Mike Smithson