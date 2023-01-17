Why the Tories will struggle to get an anti-trade union meme going
One of the most long-standing polling series in British politics is from Ipsos when those sampled are asked entirely without prompting to name what they think are the key issues facing the country at the moment.
The Tweet from the Ipsos boss Ben Page above sets out the reality of where the Tories are currently at as they work hard to work up public opinion against trade unions.
This clearly shows that we are far far away from the days when unions and strikes totally dominated the agenda.
To try to impose harsh new sanctions on trade union members when there isn’t widespread support for such a move is going to be challenging and could be very damaging.
I think that ministers have read the public mood wrongly – this is a mistake.