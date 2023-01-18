Sunak’s approach to PMQs isn’t working Sunak’s approach to PMQs isn’t working 18/1/2023 Mike Smithson Comments 0 Comment Sunak – a PM with a 70+ seat majority, from a party that has been in charge for thirteen years – just blamed the Leader of the Opposition for "depriving people of urgent care" by refusing to support gov't measures that run roughshod over working people's rights. Wow. ~AA #PMQs pic.twitter.com/47F6INcL15— Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) January 18, 2023 The problem with Sunak's approach to PMQs is that he appears to lack any humanity which is why Starmer's tactic of raising individual cases works for now— Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) January 18, 2023 Sunak is going to be dreadful during a general election. His PMQs appearances are wooden at best, but usually awful; his campaign for the Tory leadership was abysmal. He is entirely inauthentic. A brand going to seed.— JWExTheSpa (@SpaJw) January 18, 2023