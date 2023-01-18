Trump looks a good bet for the WH2024 nomination

Smarkets

In less than a year we should see the first Primary in the 2024 White House Race. There is a lot of debate going on within the Democratic party about which state should be first with efforts being made to dislodge Iowa and New Hampshire from their normal first slots.

There is also the quite high possibility of the Democratic primary race being operated entirely separately from the Republican one with the latter tending to follow the traditional order that we are used to.

Given Biden is looking a bit damaged by recent events then it could be that we have a highly contested primary for both the main party nominations.

In the Republic contest the Trump team is hopeful that his huge name recognition will be helpful in the early stages and I think the betting has this right.

Mike Smithson