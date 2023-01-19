By generation how party support has shifted since GE2019

YouGov for Times radio

This very much highlights the challenge facing Sunak and his party – the Tories have lost most support amongst the age groups where traditionally they have been strong.

What is also striking is that the Tory losses are substantially greater than the Labour gains which reflects what I have been noting for weeks – Starmer’s party has not been picking up enough of the GE2019 Tory vote.

What is happening is that a large slab of the Tory decline is down to GE2019 voters now saying don’t know. My guess is that at the next election a large slab will return home.

Whenever a new poll comes out the figure I try to find first is the proportion of Tory voters at GE2019 now not making a party choice. Unfortunately not all pollsters provide this detail.

Mike Smithson