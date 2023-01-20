Just 42% of GE2019 CON voters now back Sunak’s party – YouGov

But only 11% have switched to LAB

Of all the online posters nowadays one firm that stands out and that is YouGov which is effectively the pollster that invented it. One result is that their polling panel is larger than just about anybody else’s with very good records on what members of the panel said they did at previous general elections.

This means that when the firm breaks down polling responses on past vote then it is probably more reliable than the firms which ask people in 2023 what they did in 2019.

What is interesting about this latest poll is that just 42% of those sampled who are registered on the YouGov database as having voted Conservative at 2019 now say they are still with the party. The other figure we get out of this analysis is that a total of 30% of those 2019 Tory voters do not record a party choice.

From Starmer’s perspective, this is the group he needs to appeal to. Having just 11% of the CON GE2019 vote is not enough.

Mike Smithson