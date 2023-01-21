Brits remain pessimistic about where things are heading

One of the regulars in R&K polling is this question about whether people are pessimistic or optimistic about where the country is heading.

I have to admit that this is one of those poll findings that I tend to skip over because it doesn’t directly impact on electoral outcomes which is my main focus.

But I do think that where we are at the moment with 53% saying they’re pessimistic and just 21% saying optimistic is not a good one for the incumbent government. As the chart shows things have been pretty settled since November.

Also I don’t think this is good for Labour. The widespread expectation is that Starmer will be the next PM and you might have thought that could be reflected.

Mike Smithson

