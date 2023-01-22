Nadhim Zahawi's statement. Whether it was full blown illegal tax evasion or "careless" tax avoidance as he prefers, the facts are: 1. Zahawi hadn't paid tax that HMRC ruled was long owed, 2. while he was Chancellor, and 3. having tried to angrily dismiss it as a smear. Not great. pic.twitter.com/UWZISPCiGH — Tom Newton Dunn (@tnewtondunn) January 21, 2023

Full credit to The @Independent for publishing, in full, the legal threats they received from Zahawi when running their original story in July. https://t.co/7OnQhAPnPY pic.twitter.com/mA5YJXNQCO — Dan Neidle (@DanNeidle) January 21, 2023

EXCLUSIVE?w/@HarryYorke1



The BBC chairman helped arrange a guarantee on a loan of up to £800K for Boris Johnson weeks before then PM selected him for the role



Johnson was told to end Richard Sharp’s involvement in his financial affairs by Cab Office 1/7 https://t.co/H8Vk3pd0V4 — Gabriel Pogrund (@Gabriel_Pogrund) January 21, 2023

Sharp became involved after dining with his friend Sam Blyth, a millionaire foreign national and distant cousin of Johnson's in Nov 2020



Blyth asked Sharp for advice. Sharp agreed to help. He met Simon Case to discuss matter in No10, brokered intro for Blyth, briefed PM (3/7) — Gabriel Pogrund (@Gabriel_Pogrund) January 21, 2023

By the time loan was finalised, Johnson had held private dinner at Chequers with two men and a bottle of wine around a small table… Sharp and Blyth



It is claimed the PM's finances were not discussed. Team Johnson dismissed Qs about the meal, saying: "So what? Big deal." (5/7) — Gabriel Pogrund (@Gabriel_Pogrund) January 21, 2023

Sharp acknowledges he "connected" Johnson's guarantor with the head of the civil service; he insists there was no conflict and he did not provide wider financial advice.



Johnson will not answer Qs, says all interests have been declared property. (7/7) — Gabriel Pogrund (@Gabriel_Pogrund) January 21, 2023

There is a famous internet meme where the phrase ‘I can’t even’ means the person uttering the phrase is so shocked and speechless by an event or events they don’t know what to say. I’m experiencing that exact same sensation with the stories about about Nadhim Zahawi and Boris Johnson.

This is the sort of behaviours you’d expect to see in a banana republic, even Robert Mugabe would have blushed at the antics from this government.

For those of us who were Tories at the 1997 general election and later elections we remember how toxic sleaze was for the Tory party which is why we ended up with just over 160 MPs for two elections in a row.

If Rishi Sunak had a sense of integrity he’d fire Zahawi today but Sunak would rather be surrounded by the likes of Zahawi and Braverman, that tells you the type of person he is and why the Tories are on course to lose the next election. This sort of behaviour from the Tories could turn an honourable general election defeat into an extinction level event, with wider sleaze such as the PPE contracts these events cannot be dismissed as a rarity.

I suspect at PMQs Sir Keir Starmer KC will absolutely destroy Sunak over these revelations.

With the Boris Johnson revelations, will Tory MPs really be stupid enough to try and put Boris Johnson back into Number 10? If they try then they lack the intelligence and integrity that God gave pistachio nuts.

TSE