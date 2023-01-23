The polling’s clear – a switch to Johnson is NOT the answer for the Tories

This morning Ipsos issued their January leader ratings and as can be seen in the chart above the numbers are not very good for Boris Johnson.

There is one figure in British politics who attracts more negatives than Johnson, Corbyn, who is simply no longer relevant and I’m not even sure without checking whether he is still a member of the parliamentary Labour Party.

Johnson attracts very significant negatives and this, I would suggest, rules out him returning to the party leadership and Number 10.

If they do find a way of pushing Sunak aside, and there is a big IF there, another figure other than the Tory Party leader at the last election would be the beneficiary.

I think things are very fluid within the Conservative parliamentary party at the moment and it is easy to draw the wrong conclusions – but the Tories won in 2019 not because they were led by Boris Johnson but because their opponent was Jeremy Corbyn who by that time had been totally discredited.

Mike Smithson