LAB extends lead in new “Red Wall” polling
And Starmer has a net approval lead of 10%
There’s a new poll out from R&W of forty ‘Red Wall’ seats. All but one of them went Tory at GE2019 with the only exception, Hartlepool, being gained in the 2020 by-election.
What is interesting here is that Reform UK, previously known as the Brexit Party, came third in these seats at GE2019 with 6.5% of the vote so almost no change in this survey.
On leader approval, in these seats Sunak is on a net minus 18% while Starmer is at a net of plus 8%. Starmer also has a 10% lead on the “Best PM” rating.
This is all starting to look rather grim for the Tories because the seats were so critical to Johnson’s 2019 General Election Victory.