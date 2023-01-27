The polls continue to be terrible for the Tories

Wikipedia

As PB regulars will know we tend not to focus on individual voting polls on PB but to take a batch every three or 4 weeks and see if we can see the trend or some indication that things might change.

Apart from two surveys that had LAB leads in the mid-teens all the other polls in January have been very bad for Sunak party and he has yet to make an impression that sees the prospect of some change.

The big question mark for me about the polls is the very significant number of former Conservative voters for the last election who currently do not have sn an opinion. My guess is that they could provide a surprise change as we get closer to an election.

Mike Smithson