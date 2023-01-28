Trump back as WH2024 GOP nominee betting favourite

Smarkets

Although it is more than 20 months away one of the biggest betting markets at the moment is on who will be the nominees for the 2024 White House race.

It will be recalled that in November at the time of the Midterms Trump sought to take the attention of what was going on elsewhere by announcing that he would be standing again. Clearly he has a significant supporter base but is that base large enough to first win his party’s nomination and then to win the election? There are many many negatives around Trump who could soon be facing criminal legal action

I think that Joe Biden would welcome another clash with Trump but he has got a fight on his hands to ensure that he wins the Democratic nomination. His problems are his age (currently 80) and the fact that he has like Trump run into trouble with how he handles top secret documents.

It is not hard to see there being strong contests for both parties’ nominations.

Mike Smithson