New Ipsos poll sees sharp decline in Sunak’s ratings

The Standard is reporting:

Rishi Sunak’s popularity is sinking as the Government continues to be hit by controversies in the middle of the cost-of-living crisis and wave of strikes, a new poll revealed on Monday. The Ipsos survey for the Standard found that 32 per cent of adults believe he has what it takes to be a good Prime Minister, down ten points from November, with 43 per cent disagreeing, up nine points.He has fallen behind Sir Keir Starmer, on 36 per cent for having PM qualities, and whose score on this question has been nudging up since last April.Mr Sunak has also seen his lead as the “most capable PM” evaporate, with the Labour leader now ahead.A third of the public back the Tory leader as the best person to lead the country, down from 41 per cent two months ago. In contrast, Sir Keir is on 39 per cent, up from 35 per cent.