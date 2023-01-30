The time’s come for LAB leader punters to move on from Burnham?

One day someone will explain to me why Andy Burnham remains favourite for next Labour leader. There’s no sign of a vacancy, unlikely to be one in the medium term and if there is one suddenly he’s ineligible to stand. You can back him now on Betfair at 6.8 but should’t he be 50? — Alastair Meeks (@AlastairMeeks) January 29, 2023

The Tweet from ex-PBer Alastair Meeks last night certainly chimed with me because it has become a betting nonsense that Andy Burnham remains the favourite to succeed Starmer.

Burnham, it might be remembered, has failed twice before to become leader and is the mayor of Greater Manchester. The only way he could be nominated for the Labour leadership is if he is an MPs which he isn’t.

Those betting on him for the leader completely ignore the huge transformation that there has been at the top of the Labour Party since Starmer came in. It’ll be going into the general election with a top team that is probably better known than their opposite numbers in the government and give the impression of being much more competent. .

Just think Rachel Reeves, Yvette Cooper and Wes Streeting, to name but three, and it is hard to think of Tory figures who match their political appeal or name recognition.

This is a dying Tory government and it will go on getting worse until finally it is voted out.

Mike Smithson