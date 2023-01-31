Sunak’s hardline on the strikes could lead to his own destruction

One thing that we have learnt from political history is that if the government wants to take on a group of strikers then it must have the support of the public.

That is not happening with the current wave with the public generally supporting those who want pay increases in line with inflation rather than what is being offered.

The crunch starts next week when teachers and nurses are joining the action which is right across the public sector.

Sky News have another poll out overnight which shows that the public is more supportive of the strikers here than being against them.

This is very dangerous territory for the Prime Minister and if he wants to stick to his hardline position then at least he needs to articulate it better. The danger is that Number 10 could find itself getting the blame for all the disruption that millions of people are going to have to face.

Mike Smithson