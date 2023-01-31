The polling’s not looking good US Congressman Santos

Does the “Liar sleep tonight”

One of the big stories in US politics at the moment has been on George Santos who last November gained the Long Island seat in the US House of Representatives for the Republicans.

The reason this is so big is that many of the things that he has said about himself have proved to be total fabrications. These include lies about his mother being in the twin towers on 9/11 and him being Jewish.

What is really revealing is in the panel above on what a poll sample said when asked about whether Santos should resign. That 71% of current Republican voters think he should go is very damning but there is very little they can do about it until 2024.

Whatever it is hard seeing Santos being re-nominated by his party for the next set of elections

Mike Smithson